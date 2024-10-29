Italian Skier Matilde Lorenzi Dead At 19 After Training Accident

Rising Italian skiing star Matilde Lorenzi tragically passed away at just 19 years old after suffering injuries during training, officials announced Tuesday.

According to the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, Lorenzi fell during a session on the Grawant G1 slope in Val Senales on Monday.

After the accident, Lorenzi was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital ... where she tragically succumbed to her head injuries.

"The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) extends its deepest condolences following the tragic loss of Matilde Lorenzi," the organization said.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Matilde Lorenzi, as announced by the Italian Ministry of Defense, who conveyed heartfelt condolences for the 19-year-old athlete of the Italian Army."

The statement continued ... "FIS joins FISI President Flavio Roda and the entire Italian winter sports community in mourning, including coaches, athletes, teammates, the federal council, and all FISI staff."

"FISI is in mourning, standing by her family, friends, and everyone who cherished Matilde, honoring her memory today and always."

Lorenzi was a promising young talent in the sport ... earning the Italian junior overall and Super-G champion honors in 2023.

She placed sixth in the downhill Junior World Alpine Ski Championships and eighth in super-G.

United States Olympian Lindsey Vonn shared her condolences ... saying, "This is a tragic loss. Sending my thoughts to her family."