Jalen Brunson Walks Into Club as Security Checks Nets' Michael Porter Jr.

Club security had two very different questions for New York’s NBA stars Saturday night ... "Michael who?" and "Right this way, Mr. Brunson."

Video posted Saturday night shows Brooklyn Nets star Michael Porter Jr. towering over the crowd outside the club as security appears to check whether his name is on the list.

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Then Jalen Brunson's ride pulls up ... and the Knicks captain and reigning NBA Finals MVP steps out and heads straight inside without breaking stride.

In other words ... Net, you on the list? Knick, go right in!

Alix Earle arrives moments later and makes her way inside, too ... while MPJ’s brief guest-list screening makes the New York basketball hierarchy look pretty official.