LeBron James Promised VIP Treatment From Philly Cheesesteak Joints

LeBron James will be getting some royal treatment from a couple of iconic Philly spots ... with a pair of cheesesteak pads promising to roll out the cheese whiz-colored carpet for King James ... now that he's joining the city's NBA team.

Over at the iconic Pat’s King of Steaks, they're temporarily changing up how their customers order their fan-beloved Whiz Wit to reflect the new king in town, naming it "The King’s Way." The OG Whiz Wit will keep its classic ingredients: cheese Whiz with onions on juicy steak ... so no worries, there.

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Frank Olivieri, third-generation owner of Pat's tells TMZ... “Everyone knows there’s only one way to order the classic, and now there’s a new way to say it. When you come to the window and ask for The King’s Way, we’ll know exactly what you mean.”

Meanwhile, Geno's Steaks has promised a meal fit for King James in the establishment's coveted VIP booth ... as well as a lesson with Geno himself on how to grill up some of the finest cheesesteaks the City of Brotherly Love has to offer.

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President Geno Vento tells TMZ... "Our VIP booth – the hardest seat in Philadelphia to get – already has LeBron's name on it. Whenever he's ready, we'll welcome him with a cheesesteak, hand him the spatula, and even let him spend some time behind the grill for a little cheesesteak 101 with me personally. Every Philadelphia legend has a story at Geno's, and we'd love for LeBron's to begin here."

LeBron is usually the biggest star in the room ... though Geno's has played host to a number of huge personalities over the years -- including Shaquille O'Neal, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Travis Kelce and legendary Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty!

As you know ... LeBron announced he was joining the 76ers on Friday in a heartfelt statement in which he also highlighted Los Angeles, Miami and Cleveland -- the three cities from which he previously played.

LeBron inked a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, according to his agent, Rich Paul. He said this will be the last stop of his historic career.