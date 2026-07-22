Miami Heat Posts 'LeBron James Introductory Press Conference' Link, Team Claims Mistake

The Miami Heat set social media ablaze when its official YouTube page shared a link to a future LeBron James introductory press conference ... but the team insists the post was only made in preparation for a potential return -- not a leaked announcement.

The video was added to the Heat's socials on Tuesday ... and fans actually joined the live stream to comment their excitement over the 41-year-old King's apparent return.

OMG THE LEBRON JAMES MIAMI VIDEO IS REAL



SOMEONE IS GETTING FIRED😭 https://t.co/JK0l243up7 pic.twitter.com/YpmQUANoxy @WadexFlash

Just one big issue -- James, a four-time NBA champion, has not revealed his next move ... and his agent, Rich Paul, said earlier in the day even he was in the dark on what his client intends to do (if anyone really believes that).

The Heat later said the social media department was simply trying to stay ready in case James DOES sign with Miami ... and it went live by mistake.

It's no secret the Heat want James back ... especially after acquiring two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this offseason.

Legendary team president Pat Riley even spoke about James a few times ... making it clear he would love a reunion with the guy who helped put two championship trophies in his case.

So ... what's the latest on James' future?? It seems like he has narrowed down his options to the Heat, the Philadelphia 76ers and his original squad, the Cleveland Cavaliers -- but the Golden State Warriors are reportedly pushing hard to snag him.