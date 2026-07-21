Aaron Rodgers Reunites With His Family After Years of Estrangement

It's no secret Aaron Rodgers has been on the outs with his family for many years ... but all that's come to an end now because they just reunited ... for the most part.

That's right ... On Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback posted a series of Instagram photos showing Aaron bonding with his mom, Darla, his dad, Ed, and his brother, Luke. But his other brother, Jordon, was MIA, so it's unclear where that relationship stands.

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In the caption Aaron wrote, "Another bonding week #fam."

You may recall ... in 2016, the public first became aware of a rift inside the Rodgers family when Aaron's brother, Jordan, was a contestant on "The Bachelorette." Aaron later spoke about it in the 2024 Netflix docuseries, "Aaron Rodgers: Enigma."

In the docuseries, Aaron said he "grew up in a very white, dogmatic church and that just didn’t really serve me." Under his family's roof, Aaron said everything was black and white with a very rigid structure.

Aaron said his family believed it was their way or the highway, and their way was heaven, and everything else was hell, and somebody had to be right and somebody had to be wrong. Aaron said he "just slowly uncoupled from that in high school.”

The NFL great also spoke about his family issues in March on "The Pat McAfee Show," where Aaron discussed his family taking shots at him in the media, but he never engaged and was like "enough is enough."