Tom Brady Says Divorce From Gisele Bündchen Affected His Final Season

Play video content FOX NFL

Tom Brady struggled at times during his final NFL season, but don't point the finger at Father Time ... 'cause the TB12 admits his divorce from Gisele Bündchen weighed heavily on his ability to play.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion opened up about the public split during his appearance on "The Herd" on Thursday, as Colin and Tom discussed whether this was Aaron Rodgers' final season.

Brady acknowledged his own 2022 campaign -- his final season and first-ever losing year -- was difficult ... especially after Bündchen's divorce filing became public.

"My last season was tough," Brady said.

"I was going through -- I had a lot of, you know, just a personal, family issue, and it was a challenge. It was very ... it just took a lot out of me in terms of, you know, my ability to continue to play."

Brady added, "I had 23 years of [football], so I didn’t feel like I was missing anything, retiring. I felt like, okay, this time I always had a goal -- 45. I was 45 years old, I wanted to spend time with my kids, I felt like, okay, now it’s time for me to be at all my kids' games. They’ve been to enough of their dad’s games."

Brady and Bündchen were married for 13 years and had two children together before the Brazilian supermodel filed for divorce in Florida in 2022.

At the time, Gisele indicated the marriage was "irretrievably broken."

Both have moved on since ... Bündchen went public with her relationship with Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in 2023 and got married in December 2025. They also welcomed a baby boy in February 2025.