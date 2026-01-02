Alix Earle Manifested Getting Close to Tom Brady on New Year's Eve

Alix Earle seemed to know something special was going to happen as she got ready on New Year's Eve ... and later that night, she was spotted with Tom Brady.

TMZ broke the story that Alix and the NFL legend were getting awfully close to one another at a party in St. Barths -- and it sure appears she manifested the moment!

Play video content

Hours prior -- Alix did a TikTok inviting her fans to get ready with her for the party ... and she even said ... "I’m foreseeing really good vibes for tonight." You're telling us!

Check out the videos TMZ got ... Tom and Alix are enjoying the tunes at a party in St. Barths before Alix leans in to whisper something in his ear while caressing his back -- and her hand was there for like ... a while!

Play video content

And it seems Tom was pretty happy about the meeting, too ... 'cause he shared a cryptic message afterward that said ... "People are not beautiful for how they look or speak. They’re beautiful for how they love, care and treat others.”

Alix is fresh off an emotional breakup from Braxton Berrios. They dated for two years before calling it quits, but it looks like 2026 could bring the 25-year-old better luck in the love department.