Alix Earle Shows Off Post-Breakup Bikini Bod

Alix Earle is showing off her killer post-breakup bod in new bikini pics posted to her Instagram ... and in case you're wondering -- yes, she does still have her rockin' Dancing with the Stars abs!

The influential bombshell posted a series of pics by the pool during her b-day weekend in Cabo Sunday ... she's wearing a brown and white tropical tasseled 'kini and subtly flexing her core by the shore.

Alix -- looking effortlessly beautiful as always -- takes a dip into the pool and poses by an equally stunning tropical backdrop full of island greenery and clear skies in another snap. She takes her photoshoot from the pool to a plush white lounging bed for more sizzling snaps.

As you know ... Alix and NFLer Braxton Berrios split earlier this month after struggling to maintain a long-distance relationship, but Alix continues to glow as she displays a simple no-makeup look in her recent post.

And this is just one of many thirst traps she's posted as of late -- just check out the gallery above that shows her celebrating her 25th birthday with her closest girls.