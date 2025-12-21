Alix Earle Shows Off Post-Breakup Bikini Bod
Alix Earle Shows Off Bangin' Break-Up Bikini Bod!!!
Alix Earle is showing off her killer post-breakup bod in new bikini pics posted to her Instagram ... and in case you're wondering -- yes, she does still have her rockin' Dancing with the Stars abs!
The influential bombshell posted a series of pics by the pool during her b-day weekend in Cabo Sunday ... she's wearing a brown and white tropical tasseled 'kini and subtly flexing her core by the shore.
Alix -- looking effortlessly beautiful as always -- takes a dip into the pool and poses by an equally stunning tropical backdrop full of island greenery and clear skies in another snap. She takes her photoshoot from the pool to a plush white lounging bed for more sizzling snaps.
As you know ... Alix and NFLer Braxton Berrios split earlier this month after struggling to maintain a long-distance relationship, but Alix continues to glow as she displays a simple no-makeup look in her recent post.
And this is just one of many thirst traps she's posted as of late -- just check out the gallery above that shows her celebrating her 25th birthday with her closest girls.
Clearly, she's not letting the breakup beat her down, and seems to be sashaying her way into the single life, stunning looks and all!