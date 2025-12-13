Braxton Berrios Ripped by Alix Earle Fans After First Social Media Post Since Split

Alix Earle's fans aren't playing with Braxton Berrios -- while the NFLer is seemingly trying to take a light approach about their recent split, the social media star's supporters are bashing him.

Here's the deal ... Berrios posted to Instagram Saturday for the first time since reports of the breakup came out last week -- sharing photos of himself walking by himself and with his fellow athletes. He captioned the post, "What did I miss?" ... a tongue-in-cheek wisecrack about all the media attention surrounding his relationship.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

BB might be trying to play off the breakup ... but, social media ain't letting him -- because the comment section is flooded with a bunch of haters giving him the business.

Check out just a few of the roasts ... fans are calling him a "pick me" and asking if he's trying to rage bait the internet with his post.

As you know ... the two reportedly split over issues with a long-distance relationship -- and Alix recently opened up about the difficult time she's been having since the two broke up.