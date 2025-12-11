Alix Earle Admits to Rough Time Following Breakup From Braxton Berrios

Alix Earle is suffering from some serious growing pains ... at least according to a TikTok posted Wednesday.

The popular influencer got vulnerable about where her head is at following her breakup with NFL star Braxton Berrios, sharing a pic of her lying in bed in a dimly lit room with a towel wrapped around her head.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Alix wrote, "Is my frontal lobe developing because I'm about to turn 25 and usually I stress abt having the biggest party but all I want to do is workout, meditate, play card games, & have good convos w the ppl closest to me."

She captioned, "Either I'm maturing or just rlly going thru it ... maybe both."

This is a far cry from the smiling and dancing Alix we saw in pics from an event at Miami Art Week over the weekend.

She looked eager to show off some skills she picked up from her "Dancing With the Stars" stint this fall, as she gleefully bumped shoulders with nightlife royalty such as Tyga, Lori Harvey, and Ice Spice.

It was her first public outing since she and Braxton called it quits.