Alix Earle Surprises University of Texas Sororities During Recruitment

Get Ready To Rush With Me ...

Alix Earle looks like she's ready to rush again ... because she hit up a bunch of sororities at the University of Texas at Austin ... helping recruit a fresh batch of sisters into Greek life.

The TikTok star was in West Campus on Friday, making the rounds at some top UT sororities ... including Zeta Tau Alpha, Alpha Delta Pi and Chi Omega.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Alix joined sorority sisters for some fun TikTok videos at their respective sorority houses ... as they do some recruiting during rush week.

Students are moving in to their dorms and off-campus housing before classes start later this month ... those interested in Greek life are rushing, and it's not every year there's a huge star like Alix helping out.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Alix has previously talked on her podcast about her rush experience when she went to the University of Miami ... and she actually got rejected. Imagine that?!?

Now, she's going full sorority sister ... at least for some TikTok content.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.