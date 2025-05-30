Alix Earle, Katie Austin, Jena Sims Koepka Rock Tiny Bikinis At S.I. Swim Bash

Alix Earle, Katie Austin and Jena Sims Koepka turned a hot day in Miami on Friday into an absolute scorcher ... leaving little to the imagination in some barely there bathing suits.

The models/influencers hit up the W South Beach for yet another steamy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit party ... and they looked amazing in tiny bikinis.

Earle went with a classic all-black look, while Austin donned an olive two-piece for the occasion. Meanwhile, Sims -- the wife of golf star Brooks Koepka -- was more adventurous, opting for a fun life-saver-themed sheer top and some red bottoms.

Livvy Dunne, one of this year's S.I. Swim Edition cover models, was there too -- stunning in a hot-pink 'fit covered up by an elegant white dress.

Camille Kostek and Jordan Chiles turned heads with their spicy outfits as well.

The bash was put on by S.I. as part of its annual Swim Week ... and it's pretty much a guarantee the ladies in this year's Swim edition will be in even more bathing suits in the coming days.