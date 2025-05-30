Bethenny Frankel Flaunts Tiny Bikini Backstage at S.I. Photo Shoot

So, I'm Taking Off Everything But My Bikini!!!

Play video content Instagram / @bethennyfrankel

Bethenny Frankel's following Nelly's advice ... letting her clothes hit the floor as the weather heats up in a sizzling new clip.

The 'Real Housewives' star shared the new video set to the song "Hot in Herre" by the popular rapper ... starting off covered up by a black clothing bag before she reveals how little she's wearing underneath.

Frankel steps fully into the frame to reveal her tiny two-piece featuring a floral pattern. The top's barely covering her chest, and her backside's bouncing in the bottoms as she dances into the middle of the dressing room.

Bethenny tosses on a cowboy hat to take her fans on this ride ... giving a twirl to expose every inch of her body.

BF writes in the caption, "Sports Illustrated is heating up Miami" -- 'cause she was backstage at the S.I.'s Swimsuit 2025 runway show.

The show will air Saturday at 9 PM ET ... so, grab some popcorn and lock the door -- 'cause this one's going to get wild for sure.