Bethenny Frankel Flaunts Tiny Bikini Backstage at S.I. Photo Shoot

Bethenny Frankel It's Gettin' Hot in Herre ... So, I'm Taking Off Everything But My Bikini!!!

COWGIRL BIKINI STYLE
Bethenny Frankel's following Nelly's advice ... letting her clothes hit the floor as the weather heats up in a sizzling new clip.

The 'Real Housewives' star shared the new video set to the song "Hot in Herre" by the popular rapper ... starting off covered up by a black clothing bag before she reveals how little she's wearing underneath.

Frankel steps fully into the frame to reveal her tiny two-piece featuring a floral pattern. The top's barely covering her chest, and her backside's bouncing in the bottoms as she dances into the middle of the dressing room.

Bethenny tosses on a cowboy hat to take her fans on this ride ... giving a twirl to expose every inch of her body.

BF writes in the caption, "Sports Illustrated is heating up Miami" -- 'cause she was backstage at the S.I.'s Swimsuit 2025 runway show.

The show will air Saturday at 9 PM ET ... so, grab some popcorn and lock the door -- 'cause this one's going to get wild for sure.

Bethenny's never had an issue showing off her body ... parading around in a number of eye-popping swimsuits over the years -- and now, she'll be doing it on an even bigger stage!

