Bethenny Frankel Shows Off Body In Miami Beach, Avoids Spring Break Rush

Bethenny Frankel can't be stopped from enjoying a little spring break action in Miami Beach ... and for that we're thankful.

Check out these photos of Bethenny showing off her toned body down in Florida ... she's still looking good in a bikini ... even if she's a long way from being a college co-ed.

Bethenny slipped into a colorful two-piece bikini and hit the beach Saturday ... complementing her look with a sun hat and some stylish shades.

Miami Beach is warning springbreakers to stay away, but Bethenny is beating the rush.

Spring Break has been out of control in Miami Beach and the city started cracking down on party animals last year ... and doubled down this year, with a funny new ad campaign.

Bethenny's doing the veteran move here ... hitting up Miami Beach before school is out.

Play video content City of Miami Beach