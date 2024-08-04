Luann De Lesseps Says Bravo Should Add to 'RHONJ' Cast Instead of Total Reboot

Play video content TMZ.com

Luann De Lesseps has advice for Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" reboot ... rip the cast apart at your own peril!

We caught up with "The Real Housewives of New York" alum in L.A. ... and, we had to ask her about 'RHONJ' going through a major reset -- just like 'RHONY' did when she was a cast member amid low ratings and racism accusations.

LDL, who's currently on tour with her 'Countess Cabaret', says producers need to keep some of the original cast members around to mix it up with the new cast ... creating a thorough line for the show instead of completely remaking it.

We try to get Luann to say who needs to stay and who needs to go to keep 'Jersey' humming ... but, she's staying mum here -- telling us she's too focused on her own work to figure out Bravo producers' decisions for them.

De Lesseps talks about coming back to the 'Real Housewives' franchise too ... saying she's not opposed to coming back in some form -- though she admits it might take some convincing since she's focused on her new dating show.

In case you missed all the 'RHONJ' drama ... there's too much of it to summarize here -- but basically everyone on the show has beef with someone, with physical fights becoming a regular part of the show.

It's gotten so bad the cast is refusing to film a reunion ... unheard of in the Bravo world.

BTW ... we also asked Lesseps about her long-standing feud with fellow 'RHONY' cast member Bethenny Frankel -- and, ya gotta listen to the end of the clip to hear her thoughts.