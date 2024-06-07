Luann de Lesseps Reflects On Losing Her V-Card To Older Man At Prom

Before her reality TV escapades, Luann de Lesseps was just your average high schooler -- who, like many of us, lost her V-card at 18 during a high school dance to an older man.

The 'RHONY' alum confessed to being a "late bloomer," grappling with insecurity over towering above the boys at her school -- until she took charge, orchestrating her own cherry-popping night like a boss.

Luann told Bustle ... "We had sex in the car, which is so prom," -- going on to casually name the guy who ushered her into adulthood as Jim.

LDL praised Jim as older, handsome, and a total sweetheart -- basically the whole package for her virginity-vanishing act, which kickstarted her love affair with the male species.

Now in her late 50s, the Bravo star is a pro at the romance game. In fact, it was her self-assured mantra that helped her bag her first marriage to Count Alexandre de Lesseps.

As we know, it all came to an end after 16 years, and her second marriage to Tom D'Agostino didn't work out, either.

