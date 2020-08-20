Luann de Lesseps Says Sobriety During Pandemic Greatly Reduces Her Anxiety

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Luann de Lesseps admits staying sober is a challenge -- especially under pandemic lockdowns -- but she says it's put her in a better headspace to cope during trying times.

"The Real Housewives of New York City" star joined "TMZ Live" Thursday to chat about her ongoing sobriety and what she's been doing to help her along ... including yoga, meditation, and making "diva" music.

Luann understands why studies show alcohol use is way up since the pandemic began in March -- people turn to booze to ease pain -- but she says, for her, it only raised her anxiety level ... something no one needs more of these days.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In fact, the 'RHONY' star says sobriety has her feeling like she has control of her life again, and she's expressing that with a new song ... "Viva La Diva."

Luann shared a preview of her latest single which drops Friday -- which makes it clear she's proud to let her diva flag fly.