Brandi Glanville Says She Has 'No Choice But to Sue' Over 'RHUGT' Drama

Brandi Glanville is sounding off on how "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" legal drama is impacting her mentally and financially ... and she's, once again, threatening to take legal action.

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star took to X Tuesday to further deny Caroline Manzo's lawsuit claim Brandi sexually assaulted her during production for the Morocco-based season.

As Brandi put it, she's been put through the wringer over the lawsuit -- saying she was "fired, removed from the cast [and] held hostage in a hotel in Morocco for days."

According to Brandi, she has "no choice but to sue Bravo" ... claiming she's lost work over the bad press.

Brandi claimed her health has also taken a turn for the worse, citing stress-induced angioedema and depression as ongoing problems.

She also insists she's being used as the "fall guy" for Caroline's lawsuit ... and said she has "receipts 4 days" to back up her version of what went down.

Remember, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" alum first filed her lawsuit against Bravo and co. in January ... alleging BG fondled and kissed her without her consent in a rental house in Morocco, and claiming producers did nothing to intervene.

Brandi, for her part, has pointed the finger at producers ... saying they supplied her with alcohol and encouraged her behavior while filming.

She also threatened to sue 'Watch What Happens Live' host Andy Cohen in February, claiming he sexually harassed her in 2022 when he invited her to watch him hook up with another Bravo celeb over FaceTime.

Play video content TMZ.com

Andy apologized on social media shortly after, saying it was a "totally inappropriate" joke.