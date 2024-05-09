Andy Cohen Cleared in Bravo Misconduct Investigation, 'WWHL' Renewed

Andy Cohen's position at Bravo has been secured for the foreseeable future ... not long after being cleared in a misconduct investigation, TMZ has learned.

The network confirmed Thursday that Andy and "Watch What Happens Live" will continue on through 2025. This update comes after a turbulent year for the TV personality, who was accused of harassment by former Housewives Leah McSweeney and Brandi Glanville.

A Bravo rep tells us … "The outside investigation into the recent allegations made by Brandi Glanville and Leah McSweeney against Andy Cohen has now been completed, and the claims were found to be unsubstantiated."

This update comes a day after Andy broke his silence on the 'Real Housewives Reckoning,' in which ex Bravo stars Bethenny Frankel, Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, Leah and Brandi alleged they were exploited by the network.

In a new profile with The Hollywood Reporter, Andy said he was being targeted ... but made it clear he had good relationships with most of his Bravo peers.

He added ... "Yes, it’s hurtful. But I have no regrets about the way I’ve handled anything. I think everything that happens in your life informs the next thing that happens in your life. That’s the way I look at all this. I know what the truth is and I know how I’ve conducted myself, and I walk tall every day on that."

Brandi responded to the profile on X, writing ... "I'm so broken. I am going to continue to speak my truth because my boys told me to fight."