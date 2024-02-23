Andy Cohen Accused of Sexual Harassment by Brandi Glanville | The TMZ Podcast

On this episode of The TMZ podcast ...

'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' star Brandi Glanville is threatening to sue Andy Cohen over alleged sexual misconduct from her experience on 'Girls Trip.'

Kelly Rowland is continuing to dodge any questions surrounding her walk off the 'Today' set over dressing room conditions. Seems like she's not going to spill the beans anytime soon!

Justin Timberlake revealed to social media that he has caught the flu, and as a result, had to cancel his upcoming London concert.

