Andy Cohen Accused of Sexual Harassment by Brandi Glanville | The TMZ Podcast
The TMZ Podcast: Brandi Glanville Threatens to Sue Andy Cohen Over Sexual Misconduct & Kelly Rowland Dodges 'Today' Show Questions 👀
2/23/2024 9:38 AM PT
On this episode of The TMZ podcast ...
'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' star Brandi Glanville is threatening to sue Andy Cohen over alleged sexual misconduct from her experience on 'Girls Trip.'
Kelly Rowland is continuing to dodge any questions surrounding her walk off the 'Today' set over dressing room conditions. Seems like she's not going to spill the beans anytime soon!
Justin Timberlake revealed to social media that he has caught the flu, and as a result, had to cancel his upcoming London concert.
Plus, Travis Kelce attended Taylor Swift's first Sydney concert, and she planted a kiss on him following the show.
Hosts: Charlie Cotton & Deven Rall