Justin Timberlake Catches the Flu, Cancels London Concert

Justin Timberlake has caught the flu ... forcing him to back out of his concert in England.

In a video posted on X, the singer/actor delivered the bad news from what appeared to be a hotel room while sounding as if he had a frog in his throat.

JT started off by saying it was "unfortunate" he had to send out this video before telling fans he was canceling Friday's performance at The Roadhouse in London. He said he was gutted by the decision to nix the show because he had been in town all week prepping for it.

But, as JT explained, he's been battling a bug and, while he felt better at one point, he then took a turn for the worse.

As you know, JT has been on tour promoting his upcoming record, "Everything I Thought I Was," recently announcing shows in the UK and throughout Europe.

He also just released a new song, "Drown," which was a follow-up to the first track off his forthcoming album, "Selfish."

Last month, TMZ obtained footage of JT dazzling a packed crowd for 90 minutes at the Orpheum Theater in Memphis, Tennessee. He sure gave everyone in his home state a real treat that night.

