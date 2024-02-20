Bryce Hall Responds To Billie Eilish Shading TikTokers at People's Choice Awards | The TMZ Podcast

On this episode of The TMZ podcast ...



The controversial college student who was tracking Taylor Swift's private jet posted a lengthy letter to social media that his lawyers sent to her, claiming he's done "nothing unlawful."

Travis Kelce is reportedly eager to get involved in more avenues of entertainment, as the NFL star met with some top-level Hollywood executives about some potential projects in the reality scene.

Plus, actor Frankie Muniz wrecked out in his first Daytona 500 race Monday night.

