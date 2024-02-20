Taylor Swift's Flight Tracker Posts Infuriating Legal Letter to Pop Star

Taylor Swift got a response from the college student to whom she sent a cease and desist letter for tracking her private jet on Instagram – and his words definitely don't fly with her.

On Monday, Jack Sweeney took to the social media app, X, and posted a two-page letter he sent to the pop superstar, claiming he did absolutely nothing wrong by showing her flight path to the world.

In the caption next to the January 25 missive, Sweeney quoted lyrics from Taylor's 2017 hit song, "Reputation," writing, "Look What You Made Me Do."

That must have really gone over well with Taylor after her attorney, Kate Wright Morrone, fired off a legal threat to Sweeney in December.

In her cease and desist ... Morrone claimed Sweeney was engaging in "stalking and harassing behavior" by revealing Taylor's flight information in real-time on social media. Morrone warned that if Sweeney did not stop putting her famous client's safety in imminent danger, he would be subject to further legal action.

But Sweeney and his attorney, James Slater, weren't scared off, composing their own letter and mailing it to Morrone.

Slater wrote that Morrone cited no law that supports her cease and desist, except for stalking, which does not apply since Sweeney has never made a "credible threat" against Taylor.

The attorney pointed out Sweeney merely uploaded publicly available data from the Federal Aviation Administration to track Taylor's plane movements.