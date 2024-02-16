Prince Harry Opens Up About King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis, Taylor Swift's Huge Donation | The TMZ Podcast
2/16/2024 9:08 AM PT
On this episode of The TMZ podcast ...
Taylor Swift is stepping up in a really big way following the tragic shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs parade. The singer donated $100,000 to the family of Elizabeth "Lisa" Lopez-Galvan, who was killed in the shooting.
Meanwhile, new photos have emerged showing Travis Kelce and other Chiefs players partying hours after the deadly incident.
In Royal Family news ... Prince Harry has opened up about King Charles' health.
Plus, North West drew a very risqué photo of Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, causing some concern.
