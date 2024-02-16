Prince Harry Opens Up About King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis, Taylor Swift's Huge Donation | The TMZ Podcast

On this episode of The TMZ podcast ...

Taylor Swift is stepping up in a really big way following the tragic shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs parade. The singer donated $100,000 to the family of Elizabeth "Lisa" Lopez-Galvan, who was killed in the shooting.

Meanwhile, new photos have emerged showing Travis Kelce and other Chiefs players partying hours after the deadly incident.

Plus, North West drew a very risqué photo of Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, causing some concern.

