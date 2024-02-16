Prince Harry's Cagey Answers Reflecting on King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis

Play video content ABC

Prince Harry was asked about his father, King Charles, and his recent cancer diagnosis -- and while he made clear he loves his family ... you can tell his guard is still up.

The Duke of Sussex spoke with 'GMA' in an interview that aired Thursday -- a convo that was filmed in Whistler, BC at the site of his upcoming Invictus Games, not long after he flew back from London upon visiting his dad -- and Harry gave some insight into the relationship.

He says he was happy he was able to go see the King, and also noted it was important for him to do so after learning about his cancer ... something PH says he heard first-hand.

Harry also says explicitly here that he loves his family -- but when he's pressed further on how the outlook of his father's health ... he clams up, telling the journo it's none of his business.

On the prospect of mending fences with Charles now that he knows he has cancer -- Harry says that's absolutely in the stars ... but from the way he responds, you can tell he's a little offended by the question. In his mind, it's almost as if he's thinking ... of course we're good.

It goes without saying ... Harry's relationship with the Royals has appeared fractured -- if not completely torn apart in recent years -- but here ... he's suggesting family comes first, no matter what's gone on between them, and that he'll have love for them no matter what.

He also talks about how he's processing the fact there's so much going on across the pond as he's here in California ... and Harry has a bristly reaction, saying he has his own family now.

Essentially, his point is ... I love my UK family, I'll see them when I can, but I'm not gonna shut down my life over problems they're going through -- that's sorta the takeaway.

Play video content BACKGRID

Now, while this chat about Charles was most certainly serious -- and, admittedly, a little icy on Harry's part -- his time in Canada wasn't all doom and gloom ... in fact, there was a lot of fun he was having out there in the snow, alongside none other than Meghan Markle.

Take this bobsled run he went on, for example, where PH shot down an icy runway ... and he looked a bit like a pro, good form on the sled and all. Honestly, it's pretty surreal.

Even from this alone, you can see what Harry means when he says he's going to live his life -- and not necessarily be paralyzed by such heavy news coming from the Royal family.

Long story short ... he's able to compartmentalize, and so far -- he's doing it quite well.

Play video content TMZ Studios