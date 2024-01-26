King Charles III Hospitalized in London for Enlarged Prostate

King Charles III was hospitalized Friday in London to undergo a "corrective procedure" for his enlarged prostate – and he'll have another royal to keep him company while he's there.

Charles was admitted this morning to the London Clinic where the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, is currently resting after having stomach surgery. Following his arrival, the king paid a visit to the princess for a little bonding session.

Buckingham Palace – the United Kingdom's royal residence – released an official statement ... “The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment. His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week.''

The statement went on to say the king was "delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness" for those suffering from his condition.

Last week, the palace announced Charles would be having the medical procedure and postponing all public events for a short period as he recuperates.

In mid-January, Charles learned he had a benign, non-cancerous prostate enlargement after he went to a doctor for a check-up because he was experiencing "symptoms."