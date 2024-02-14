Meghan Markle's New Podcast Deal, Taylor Swift Resumes Tour in Australia | The TMZ Podcast

On this episode of The TMZ podcast ...

Meghan Markle has signed a new deal to produce a podcast series with Lemonada Media after the $20 million Spotify agreement failed last year.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez showed up to the premiere of her new film "This Is Me... Now" on Tuesday night, and Ben was incredibly chatty.

Taylor Swift reportedly touched down in Melbourne, Australia to resume her tour, disappointing Kansas City fans who eagerly anticipated an appearance at the Chiefs' celebration parade.

Speaking of Taylor ... Kanye West is denying the rumor that Swift "kicked" him out of the Super Bowl after he bought tickets in front of her.

