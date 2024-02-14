Chiefs' Willie Gay Dances Shirtless, Hops On Car During Super Bowl Parade

Play video content Fox 4

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are making their way through the streets of Kansas City to celebrate the Chiefs' Super Bowl win on Wednesday ... but it's their teammate, Willie Gay, who is by far the MVP of the day.

The parade is currently going down throughout the city ... and the victors are doing it big as they party with Chiefs Kingdom.

We're streaming the whole thing ... and there are plenty of highlights so far.

Gay set the bar high early on in the parade ... going shirtless, running and dancing -- even hopping on a car to give fans a better view of his vibe.

Gay also dropped to the ground at one point -- holding a bottle of Henny as he laid shoeless in the street.

Of course, the Coors Light, liquor and bubbly are flowing (hey, it's 5 o'clock somewhere) ... and some players did a cheers with Casamigos tequila prior to the start of the festivities.

Donna Kelce acted as Cupid for the parade ... passing out roses to folks in the crowd in honor of Valentine's Day.

The Bears may not sniff a Super Bowl for a while, but a teddy bear mascot head made a cameo for some reason ... with multiple players rocking it throughout the event.

The whole thing will end with the post-parade rally ... which will undoubtedly also be just as legendary.

As we previously reported, the fans lined up in the early hours of Wednesday to prepare for the event ... braving the cold for their beloved team.