Chiefs Fans Already Lining Streets For SB Parade, Potential Taylor Swift Glimpse

Chiefs fans have already hit the streets in Kansas City for the team's Super Bowl parade ... braving near-freezing temperatures to get ready for the upcoming party -- and a good spot for a potential glimpse of Taylor Swift too!!

The Kansas City Police Dept. shared video from the parade route minutes ago ... showing a drove of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce supporters already lining roadways -- this despite it being around 35 degrees at 7:30 AM.

The festivities won't officially begin for a few more hours ... but when it all kicks off -- it's expected to be a huge bash.

Of course, Kansas City fans are used to this by now -- this will be their third parade in the last five years -- though there might be one big addition to this title celly ... Swift!!

It's unclear if Kelce's GF will be in attendance -- she does, after all, have to be in Australia by Friday for her latest batch of "Eras Tour" shows -- but given that she's been such a loyal fan this year AND that it's Valentine's Day ... it certainly seems possible.

Even if she doesn't show, Mahomes, Kelce, Andy Reid and the rest of the guys will all be there ... something fans will gladly accept as a consolation prize.