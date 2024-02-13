Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's Post-Super Bowl Convo, 'You're The Absolute Best'

Play video content The CW / Inside The NFL

Travis Kelce showered Taylor Swift with praise after winning his third Super Bowl ... thanking her for flying across the globe to catch the game and calling her "the absolute best."

The NFL just revealed the audio from the power couple's emotional postgame moment on Tuesday ... and the Kansas City Chiefs superstar poured his heart out as he soaked it all in with his girlfriend.

"Thank you, thank you for the support," Kelce said. "Thank you for making it halfway across the world!"

As we previously reported, Swift hopped on a private jet to make it from her "Eras" tour stop in Tokyo to Las Vegas for Sunday's kickoff ... and Kelce returned the favor with smooches on the field right after the Chiefs beat the 49ers in overtime.

Kelce also let Tay Tay know just how much she means to him ... and you can hear him call her a cute pet name.

"You're the best," Kelce said. "The absolute best, baby!"

