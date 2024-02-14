Taylor Swift Lands in Melbourne Ahead of Shows, Fans Cheer Outside Airport

Play video content SplashNews.com

Taylor Swift has finally arrived in Australia ahead of a string of shows -- and as she landed around midnight (locally) ... she had a bunch of fans waiting for her right outside.

The pop star's private jet landed in Melbourne early this morning -- this after she went for L.A. to Hawaii, and then continued on down under overnight -- and as she touched down at the airport ... there were onlookers ready to greet her with a warm welcome.

Take a peek yourself ... as the plane hit the runway, paps and fans alike were perched and prepared to get a glimpse -- heck, there were even airport workers out there lining the fence!

More interestingly, though, was the fact that a decent-sized crowd had formed not too far from Taylor's jet ... basically, it was a bunch of kids/teens with signs for her -- and they were out there cheering on the fact she was stepping foot onto their turf.

Clearly, Swifties are international and all over the place -- and there's no shortage in Australia.

This marks the first major move Taylor's made since her big Super Bowl weekend -- where she partied the night away with Travis Kelce all over Vegas following the Chiefs' win.

While Travis' season might be over ... Taylor's work life is kinda just beginning after a major hiatus through the holidays. She's got a crap ton of shows lined up in the coming months -- and this stop in Melbourne is the first of many to come.

There's already been reports that Travis is going to accompany Taylor for at least some of these shows ... but it's unclear if he's gonna head out to Australia himself in the coming days.

He did say last week that he'd love to go visit down undah if he got the chance. After his Super Bowl parade in Kansas City today, he'll have nothing but time on his hands.