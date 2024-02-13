Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hang With Megan Fox, MGK at Super Bowl After-Party

2/13/2024 3:54 PM PT
Chiefs After Party at Resorts World Las Vegas Taylore Sift Travis Kelce MGK Megan Fox

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce linked up with another famous couple while celebrating his Super Bowl win ... none other than Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly!!!

The big four posed for a photo together during the Kansas City Chiefs' after-party at Zouk Nightclub in Resorts World Las Vegas.

Travis Kelce And Patrick Mahomes Party In Vegas After Super Bowl LVIII Win
As you can see, Taylor is resting on Travis' shoulder while Megan and MGK throw up peace signs for the camera ... and it seems everyone got the memo, because they're all wearing black.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Taylor and Travis weren't the only stars Megan and MGK visited in Sin City over Super Bowl weekend ... they also went to see Christina Aguilera perform.

Christina has a residency at The Venetian on The Strip and she took some snaps with Megan and MGK after they took in her show.

But the big thing here is the Taylor, Travis, Megan, MGK meeting.

It's the first time we've seen these two Hollywood couples cross paths ... so it will be interesting to see if a double date is in their future.

