Patrick Mahomes Gets Disney Parade Treatment After Super Bowl Win

Patrick Mahomes might not have gotten a wink of sleep last night, but that didn't stop the 3x Super Bowl champ from linking up with Mickey and Co. at the Happiest Place On Earth!

Just hours after the post-game festivities wrapped, Mahomes hopped aboard a jet and flew to Disneyland on Monday -- a tradition for the big game's MVP.

While the Kansas City Chiefs superstar once again led his team to a game-winning drive in overtime vs. the Niners, the more impressive feat may be the NFL superstar actually making it to the parade following a night of partying.

Wifey, Brittany, was there, too ... though the newly minted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model didn't hitch a ride on the float.

As we previously reported, the after-party was insane ... Patrick and his bestie Travis Kelce had an all-time rage fest with Taylor Swift, The Chainsmokers, and Post Malone at Zouk at Resorts World before finishing the night at XS.

In fact, Mahomes was seen chugging Coors Lights at the party ... here's hoping he also sprinkled in a few bottles of aqua.