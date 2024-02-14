Brittany Mahomes Gets IV Therapy To Recover Ahead Of Super Bowl Parade

Patrick Mahomes' wife is pulling out all the stops to get right in time for the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade on Wednesday ... having an IV stuck in her arm for some rapid rehydration.

The Chiefs players and their significant others have been taking advantage of their right to party after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas ... going on what appears to be a multi-day bender at this point.

Brittany shared a glimpse of the measures she's taking to reach 100% (or at least close enough to start drinking again) ... getting some much-needed IV therapy before riding through the streets of Kansas City in a few hours.

"Saving me always," Mahomes said on Instagram alongside a pic of the treatment -- which has become a popular move for party-goers in recent years, as it helps with hangovers.

Of course, the Chiefs deserve to go all-out in their celebration ... and it seems like they did just that -- Patrick appeared to be struggling while doing interviews at Disneyland on Monday, and Mecole Hardman told us on Tuesday he hadn't gotten any sleep yet!!

