Mecole Hardman Reveals He Hasn't Slept Since Super Bowl-Winning Catch

Patrick Mahomes ain't the only Chief workin' on little to no sleep since the Super Bowl ... Mecole Hardman tells TMZ Sports he, too, hasn't gotten a lick of shut-eye since catching the game-winning touchdown Sunday.

The Kansas City wideout made the revelation to us on Tuesday while appearing at a Missouri-based Raising Cane's ... saying straight up, "I ain't got no sleep yet."

Mecole Hardman was the hero in OT for Kansas City 🏆 (by @NewEraCap) pic.twitter.com/ejvUXrDAu0 — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024 @NFL

"It's been hectic," he added.

Of course, Hardman isn't exactly complaining ... considering it's been a helluva ride since he caught the touchdown pass that gave the Chiefs the 25-22 win over the Niners in SB LVIII.

He got to talk with Taylor Swift in the postgame, party with teammates at a Las Vegas nightclub ... and then guest star on Monday night's taping of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" -- before he took Tuesday's shift at Raising Cane's.

"I've been enjoying the ride," he said. "Just taking advantage of it."

Mecole told us that because of the way he began the year with the Jets, this title win felt "a little more emotional" than his previous two. He then added that he sure hopes Kansas City will re-sign him for next season.

"That'll be the goal for sure to come back," he said.