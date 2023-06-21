NFL's Mecole Hardman Cops Incredible Jet-Themed Chain, 100+ Carats of Diamonds!

Play video content Al The Jeweler

NFL wide receiver Mecole Hardman might have just taken the title for "best chain in the league" ... 'cause he's the proud new owner of an INSANE diamond chain complete with THREE jets!!

TMZ Sports is told -- the 25-year-old wideout wanted to commemorate his "Jet" nickname and recent signing with the New York Jets ... so he hit up Al The Jeweler of Labelle Jewelry in Totowa, NJ for a truly one-of-a-kind piece.

Al tells us the two brainstormed on the design ... which features detailed jets, and even a working cockpit that has a mini Mecole sitting inside it!!

The whole thing is made up of more than 100 carats of VVS diamonds and half a kilo of gold ... and it took two whole months to complete.

Al -- who's made unique pieces for the biggest names in football like Sauce Gardner and Stefon Diggs (just to name a few) -- tells us he's proud of all his work over the years, but admits Hardman's new piece might be one of his favorites.