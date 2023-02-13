Chiefs' Mecole Hardman's GF Has First Child After Super Bowl Win

Chiefs star Mecole Hardman has a lot to be thankful for ... after watching his team erase a 10-point halftime deficit to win the Super Bowl, his girlfriend delivered their first child!!

Ahead of the big game, Hardman announced his GF Chariah Gordon's water broke hours before the Chiefs and Eagles were about to play in Super Bowl LVII.

The 24-year-old Chiefs wide receiver did not play in the game due to injury ... but he was locked in with his squad, actively tweeting throughout the night as the action happened.

Well, after Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated Philadelphia, 38-35, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Hardman's night got even better -- he became a father!!

Hardman posted a pic on Instagram from what appears to be a hospital where Chariah gave birth ... saying, "He's here."

Mecole and Chariah announced last October they were expecting a child (a baby boy) and posted a pic during the holidays, saying, "Last Christmas we have to ourselves."

Hardman is now a 2-time Super Bowl champ and a dad.