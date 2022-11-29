Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews Welcome Baby Boy, Patrick 'Bronze' Mahomes!

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, just welcomed their baby boy to the world ... and the kid's already got an Olympic-worthy nickname!!

The married couple announced Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III was born on Monday ... coming in at 7 pounds and 8 ounces.

Patrick and Brittany shared the news with a pic of Bronze's feet ... with an iced-out Cuban link chain with the baby's name draped across a custom "Mahomes" blanket.

The new addition to the fam comes just one day after Brittany had to go to social media to dispel rumors she was about to give birth DURING the Chiefs' 26-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams ... with folks wondering why she wasn't giving her usual 2 cents on the game.

"I am not in labor, y’all tripping 😂," Brittany said on Monday.

The couple's friends flooded their Instagram comments to give their congratulations ... including Barry Bonds, Max Homa and Patrick's brother, Jackson.

This is the Mahomes family's second child together -- Patrick's longtime lady gave birth to their daughter, Sterling Skye, on Feb. 20, 2021.

Bronze definitely has some good genes -- his grandpa is a former MLB player, his mom is a former college soccer star and his dad is one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of his era.