Patrick Mahomes Unveils Huge Leg Tattoo At Chiefs Training Camp

Patrick Mahomes is getting inky ... the Kansas City Chiefs superstar just unveiled a giant new tattoo on his left leg -- and he hinted that it's only the beginning of an even bigger piece.

Mahomes showed off the body art on his social media page Friday afternoon ... revealing he got three separate tats put together just above his ankle recently.

One of the drawings appears to be the footprint and handprint of his baby daughter, Sterling. The others feature a rose and a religious symbol.

"Work in progress," Mahomes said in the caption of the artwork.

The 26-year-old quarterback made sure to rock shorts to Chiefs training camp on Friday so everyone could get a good look at the new-and-improved leg.