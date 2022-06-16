Patrick Mahomes' 1-Year-Old Daughter Shows Off Basketball Skills, Adorably Dunks Ball

Play video content

Patrick Mahomes' 1-year-old daughter has quarterback genes in her blood ... and, clearly, the youngster has some hoops ones as well -- 'cause she's already dunking!!

Brittany Mahomes shared video of baby Sterling accomplishing the feat on Thursday morning -- and it's adorable (and impressive!).

In the clip, you can see Sterling walk right up to the rim, and throw it down with ease. Sterling walked off after scoring the basket, but after Brittany encouraged her to shoot it again ... Sterling put home another rim-rattler!

Mom loved it -- cheering on Sterling the entire time ... and even tagging Patrick so Dad knew his baby's athleticism is coming in nicely.

Sterling should have a partner to throw her some lobs in the very near future ... Patrick and Brittany just announced this month the two are expecting another child soon.

