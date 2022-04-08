Brittany Mahomes Posts Sexy Bikini Pic From Honeymoon, Says Patrick Was Photographer!

Patrick Mahomes is apparently a wizard with both the football and a camera ... because he snapped some great pics of his wife's bikini bod on their honeymoon recently -- and they're steamy!!

Brittany Mahomes just posted a series of the sexy flicks that she says her hubby took of her in a pool in St. Barts last month ... praising the Chiefs star for hittin' all the right angles with the camera.

"On the Instagram Husband series, here's todays update…," Brittany wrote. "@patrickmahomes killed it🤣🔥"

Patrick was clearly pleased with his work -- he commented on the pics with a bunch of camera emojis.

Play video content

Brittany and Patrick took the St. Barts trip to celebrate their wedding in mid-March ... and as we reported, it looked like quite the experience.

The two toured the island, went hiking, kayaking, swimming and more ... and Brittany praised the villa they were staying in as "just pure perfection."