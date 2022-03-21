Patrick And Brittany Mahomes Enjoy St. Barts Honeymoon, Hiking And Kayaking

Play video content

Patrick Mahomes and his new wife, Brittany Matthews, got real adventurous during their "perfect" honeymoon ... exploring the Caribbean together -- and it looks awesome!!

Mrs. Mahomes says the newlyweds went to St. Barts after tying the knot earlier this month ... and broke down the details with photos and video of their trip.

"Took a tour around the whole island," Brittany said on Sunday. "Hiked up a mountain down to this natural pool. It was quite beautiful."

"Everywhere ya went on the island the views were amazing."

The Kansas City Chiefs QB and his wife were all about the marine life -- from watching a sail boat competition to jumping into the Atlantic Ocean.

They also kayaked and enjoyed a boat ride viewing the sunset ... and even spotted a few sharks and turtles!!

In addition to the ocean wildlife, Matthews says the couple enjoyed delicious food and their luxurious honeymoon suite.

"Went and are at some pretty yummy places and some pretty cool places," Matthews said, "Our view from our villa was just pure perfection."

Mahomes and Matthews got engaged in Sept. 2020 before saying "I do" on March 12 in Hawaii ... where their 1-year-old daughter, Sterling, was the flower girl.