Jackson Mahomes Kisses Huge Social Media Star In Steamy TikTok

Patrick Mahomes wasn't the only Mahomes getting a big, public kiss in this month ... his brother, Jackson Mahomes, just starred in a TikTok video where he smooched a famous social media star.

Jackson shared the footage on his Instagram page Wednesday night -- and it's pretty steamy.

Vibing to Kevin Gates' "Thinkin' with My D***," TikTok star Blaneoh began the video on screen -- before Jackson lightly pushed him out of the way to stand next to Dayna Marie.

If you're not familiar ... 21-year-old Dayna is HUGE on social media, she has nearly 7 million followers on TikTok and over 1 million followers on Instagram.

In the footage, Jackson can be seen laying a big kiss on her -- before everyone eventually left the screen and the camera cut off.

No word if everyone was just having fun -- or if this is the start of a new relationship for Jackson. But, either way, it's been a notable past few days for the younger Mahomes.

He was just Patrick's best man at the Chiefs star's wedding in Hawaii last weekend, and his social media presence has ballooned even further following Patrick's big day.