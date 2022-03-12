Patrick Mahomes Marries Brittany Matthews In Lavish Hawaiian Wedding

Patrick Mahomes is a married man -- the NFL superstar quarterback just tied the knot with his high school sweetheart, Brittany Matthews ... and the ceremony looked incredible!!

The Mahomeses had their closest friends and family in attendance for the wedding ... including Patrick's Chiefs teammates.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The QB's younger brother, Jackson, was best man ... and All-Pro bestie Travis Kelce was also a groomsman.

As for the bridal party, Kelce's GF, Kayla Nicole, was a bridesmaid ... as well as Matthews' closest friends from high school.

Patrick and Brittany first started dating back in high school ... and have been together ever since.

The newly wedded couple welcomed their 1-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye, in 2021 ... who adorably served as flower girl for the ceremony.