Patrick Mahomes Arrives In Hawaii For Wedding ... Jackson's The Best Man!!!

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are days from getting hitched -- the couple just arrived in Hawaii for their wedding day!!

Mahomes' lil' bro, Jackson, is providing some breadcrumbs surrounding the ceremony via Instagram ... revealing everyone's in Maui leading up to the big event.

Now that the location has been confirmed, the next question is -- who are Patrick's groomsmen?!

Jackson shed a bit of light on that, too ... revealing he's Patrick's best man by posting a pic with the superstar QB (sporting a bright-patterned RompHim) and saying, "Best Man type vibes 🤙🏽."

The Mahomeses aren't the only ones in paradise ... Matthews and her friend (and Travis Kelce's girlfriend) Kayla Nicole took a flight on a private jet to the island.

"Let the fun begin sister girl," Nicole said on social media.

Of course, Mahomes and Matthews had plenty of fun last month -- the Super Bowl champ went all out in Vegas for his bachelor party ... and his fiancée enjoyed a getaway with the girls.

Mahomes and his high school sweetheart got engaged in 2020 ... and had their first child, daughter Sterling Skye, on February 20, 2021.