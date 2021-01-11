Patrick Mahomes Gifts Fiancee Brittany Matthews With New Ride, '#MomCar!'

Play video content Breaking News

Patrick Mahomes is apparently an MVP quarterback AND MVP fiance ... 'cause the NFL superstar just gifted Brittany Matthews with a new whip -- and she was FIRED UP over the present!!!

The Chiefs superstar's fiancee -- who's several months pregnant with the couple's baby daughter -- revealed Mahomes gave her the ride for breakfast on Monday morning.

"Nothing like waking up at 8am to a new car on Monday," Matthews said. "@PatrickMahomes YOU THE BEST #momcar🔥."

24-year-old Brittany posted a video from inside the ride with a friend and Patrick's brother, Jackson ... and the whip looks fancy as hell.

Unclear exactly what the make and model is ... but the interior resembles the Lamborghini SUV -- which is a set of wheels that can cost well over $200,000!!!

"We got a new car!!!" a super happy Brittany said in the clip of the ride. "Heyyyyy!!!!"

Matthews added the caption, "Mom car" with a set of heart-eye emojis.

Brittany and Patrick have been dating since high school ... and got engaged in 2020. They announced their pregnancy in September.