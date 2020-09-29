Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Announce We're Pregnant!

Breaking News

2020 just keeps getting better for Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews -- the couple just announced they're having a baby!!

THERE'S JUST NO STOPPING THIS GUY FROM SCORING!!!

The 25-year-old Super Bowl MVP and his high school sweetheart shared the huge news on Tuesday ... posting an announcement pic with a sonogram around Brittany's tummy.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

No, we don't know if it's a boy or a girl -- but we do know he or she will be insanely athletic!!!

After all, Mahomes is one of the top QBs in the league and Brittany is a fitness enthusiast who basically lives in the gym.

Brittany posted about the pregnancy on IG -- saying, "Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding."

Unclear how far along Brittany is -- but usually couples don't go public until around 12 weeks ... which means the baby is likely due around April 2021.

If that's the case, perfect for Patrick since it'll be the offseason and he won't have to worry about missing a game.

As we previously reported ... it's been one helluva year for Mahomes and Matthews -- the QB popped the question earlier this month after his Super Bowl ring ceremony at Arrowhead Stadium.

And, back in July, Patrick signed that historic $503 MILLION contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Which brings up another point ... did you see the ring on her finger?? It's as big as the pic of the fetus she's holding!!

Patrick's brother Jackson Mahomes has already chimed in on the pregnancy -- saying, "You guys will be the best parents!! CANT WAIT TO BE uncle Jack!!!"