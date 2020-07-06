Patrick Mahomes Agrees To 10-Year, $400-Plus Mil Extension W/ Chiefs

Breaking News

Chiefs fans, rejoice ... Patrick Mahomes ain't going anywhere for a LOONG time -- the superstar QB reportedly just agreed to a historic 10-year contract extension with K.C.!!!

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the 24-year-old and the team reached a deal Monday ... although dollar figures have yet to be discussed.

But, the big question ... will this be the NFL's first $400 MILLION DEAL?!?!?!

The proposed contract would lock him into K.C. through the 2031 NFL season.

This is obviously a big deal ... the extension could be one of the most eye-popping in sports history -- with many believing Mahomes could command right around $40 MILLION per year on the deal.

Of course, Pat's deserving of every penny ... the dude has already established himself as one of the NFL's all-time greats, already winning an MVP award and a Super Bowl in just 2 seasons as a starter.

Mahomes' numbers in those years are insane ... in just 30 starts since taking over the QB reigns from Alex Smith, he's logged over 9,000 passing yards and 76 TDs to just 17 interceptions.

In fact, Mahomes has been so good ... Chiefs legend Willie Roaf told TMZ Sports previously he's Tom Brady-esque; while former K.C. head coach Dick Vermeil has told us Pat's got G.O.A.T. potential.