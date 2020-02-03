KC Chiefs Stars Rage After Super Bowl, Mahomes Goes Crazy On Team Bus

Play video content Breaking News

THIS IS AWESOME!!!

The Chiefs lost their minds celebrating their Super Bowl win Sunday night ... with a locker room dance party and a team bus celebration for Andy Reid -- and the video of it all is amazing.

Ya gotta watch the clips of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce on the team bus ... 'cause when coach Reid showed off the new Lombardi Trophy to the guys -- they lost their minds!!

Of course, it was all preceded by an amazing locker room celebration after Kansas City came back from being down 20-10, to beat the 49ers 31-20.

The scene was incredible ... there was a mosh pit dance circle ... star defensive lineman Chris Jones cutting a rug in the locker room -- and guys partying HARD!!

But, one of the best parts of the postgame? On the team bus to the nightclub celebration ... the dudes gave a hilarious rendition of "We Are The Champions!"

The party continued at the club ... where Mahomes was serenaded by hundreds of people chanting "M-V-P!"