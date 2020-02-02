Jennifer Lopez & Shakira Rock Miami for Super Bowl Halftime Show

Play video content Breaking News NFL/FOX

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira just brought Miami to its knees with a Super Bowl Halftime performance for the ages ... one which Shak opened, and J Lo tied up in the end.

The two Latina singers were co-headliners Sunday during the big game, and things kicked off with Shakira taking the stage with a crew of dancers behind her and the color red flooding the space. She ran through a medley of her hits fairly quickly, but with flash to spare.

Some of her her songs she touched on ... "She Wolf," "Empire," "Whenever, Wherever" and eventually ... "Hips Don't Lie." Latin rap star Bad Bunny came out to join her at one point.



Then came the big entrance for J Lo, who started at the top of a pole and made her way down to the stage with her song "Jenny from the Block" there to introduce her. She also ran through a bunch of her hits ... "I'm Real," "Get Right" and "Love Don't Cost a Thing."

One super cool moment ... Jennifer's 11-year-old daughter, Emme, joined her mom on stage to help sing "Let's Get Loud," which Shakira came back on to help out with as well.